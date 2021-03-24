Jay Worthy and Sha Hef have teamed up for the new song and video “Borgata.”

Produced by P Worthy, “Borgata” sees the two rappers going in over a sample of the Flamingos’ version of the classic “I Only Have Eyes for You.” The track keeps it simple when it comes to the instrumental, instead letting the sample do most of the lifting to allow the duo’s verses to land harder.

“Borgata” is also accompanied by a music video, which follows Worthy and Sha Hef as they explore Little Italy.

The L.A.-by-way-of-Vancouver rapper Worthy told Complex of the video, premiering above, “First rap video ever shot in Little Italy with the real 1s I ain’t gonna say too much but if you know you know, this whole project is bridging the gap between East and West the real right way I’m just happy to make it happen and have the Italian community be a part of it at the same time.”

Jay Worthy and his Bronx collaborator have already teased that the video is “part 1,” hinting that there’s more to come from Sha Hef and Jay in the near future.

Catch the premiere of the “Borgata” video up top.