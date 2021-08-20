James Blake’s follow-up to 2019’s Assume Form is just around the corner, and the British singer-songwriter has unleashed his new track “Life Is Not the Same” ahead of the record’s release.

Produced by Blake, Joji, Khushi, and production duo Take a Daytrip, the sleek and tender new track follows the release of “Say What You Will.” Straddling a sound somewhere between contemporary R&B and trip-hop, the song features plenty of twitchy production flourishes including multiple pitch-shifts. It’s another promising taste of Blake’s upcoming album, Friends That Break Your Heart.

The album is set to feature appearances from SZA, J.I.D, SwaVay, and Monica Martin, and is scheduled to arrive on Sept. 10. Upon releasing “Life Is Not the Same,” Blake also shared a brief video on his Instagram that shows him and Daytrip working on the track at their studio in Los Angeles.

Listen to “Life Is Not the Same” above.