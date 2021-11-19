The news of Young Dolph’s death has rocked the hip-hop world.

Jadakiss is the most recent rapper to speak up, commenting on Dolph’s passing while at Madison Square Garden for a job fair organized by Roc Nation and Reform Alliance where he told TMZ that the situation is “very sad.”

He continued by saying this is something that needs to be dealt with soon: “[It’s] something that we have to put an end to—everybody uses their platform for a lot of other things but we have to stop killing us, and we have to stop it immediately. It has to be effective as of now—immediately.”

He explained that it’s sad to “lose so many young talented brothers and sisters in this hip-hop culture. It has to come to a cease sometime or another.”

When asked how we honor Dolph after his death, Jada said, “We gotta keep his legacy going. Hopefully we do the best we can for his children, his mother, and his loved ones. Just keep them in our prayers.”

Young Dolph was fatally shot on Wednesday in Memphis outside one of his favorite cookie shops, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. The suspects who shot the rapper were captured on surveillance cameras outside, with footage showing them holding guns. Both of them were wearing face masks. A source also claimed that they saw the suspects flee in a “lighter colored Mercedes,” and authorities have since put out a BOLO on that vehicle.

Young Dolph was just 36 years old.

Jadakiss and Dolph previously worked on the song “Addicted” together, from the late Memphis native’s 2015 project 16 Zips.