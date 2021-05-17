Fresh off the release of his sixth studio album, The Off-Season, J. Cole returns with the music video for one of the project’s standout tracks, “Amari.”

Directed by Mez for his agency Heirs Entertainment, who was also responsible for the visuals behind Cole’s 2019 single “Middle Child,” the new video arrives just two days after “Amari” debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Spotify chart with 4.106 million streams.

Released last Friday (May 14), The Off-Season is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with approximately 280,000 to 310,000 copies moved in the first week. If these numbers hold up, Cole would hold the title of the biggest debut of 2021, outpacing Taylor Swift’s Fearless which currently holds the spot with 290K.

It’s been quite a busy month for Cole, who signed a three-to-six game contract with the Basketball Africa League’s Rwanda’s Patriots B.B.C. last Monday (May 10). After dropping The Off-Season, Cole shifted his focus back to the court, as he made his official professional basketball debut on Sunday (May 16) against Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers.

You can watch the video above, and stream The Off-Season now on all major platforms.