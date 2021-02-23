The good news just keeps on coming.

In a week that has seen the UK government announce that the vaccine programme is ahead of schedule and that the country could reopen by the end of June, we’ve now got the icing on the cake with a promise from J Hus that he’ll be releasing a new album this year.

In a message posted to his Instagram stories, J Hus said: “I’m back in studio on the 1st of March. In Sha Allah the album will be out by August.” Later in the same post, the rapper said that the new album—his third after Common Sense and Big Conspiracy—would be 26 tracks long.

J Hus has just posted this to his Instagram Story teasing his next album



- 26 Tracks

- Out by August



What are your expectations for J Hus’ next album knowing it may be 26 tracks long? pic.twitter.com/8mQ9oNrdNI — UK Rap Daily (@UKRapDaily) February 23, 2021

Of course, since he’s not even been able to get to the studio yet, there’s no concrete release date just yet, but knowing that we’ll all hopefully be free from lockdown with a new J Hus album is all we need to get us through this final stretch of the pandemic.