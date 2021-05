As the world awaits the release of his sixth studio album The Off-Season, set to drop this Friday, J. Cole stopped by Power 106’s L.A. Leakers to freestyle over a pair of rap classics: Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin’” and Souls of Mischief’s “93 ‘Til Infinity.”

The freestyle arrives amid a busy week for Cole.

Watch J. Cole’s freestyle up top.

This story is being updated.