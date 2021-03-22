Just over a week ago, rapper Izzie Gibbs dropped off the visuals for his latest single, “Stand”—a greyscale treatment for a contemplative new offering.

This weekend, he returned with Alchemy, the new six-track EP the track was taken from, and it’s not entirely what you’d expect from the Northampton wordsmith.

An EP of two halves, the first three tracks are pure rap grit, touched with just a hint of drill bass. The second half, however, switches things up slightly with a heavy dose of Auto-Tune and more of a trap influence. The bulk of production on the EP comes from collaborator K1, except for opener “EDHID” which K1 and Izzie co-produced and “Nike Tech” which K1 co-produced with Petrelli.

Feature-wise, Gibbs has called on Joe Trufant to turn “Yuck” into a melody-heavy trap number, while NN DER and Narxxy double down with even more melody on “Deya”.

Watch the visuals for “Stand” above and stream Alchemy in full below.