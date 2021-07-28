Not long after sharing the stacked tracklist for his new album The House Is Burning, TDE’s Isaiah Rashad has released a new cut with Schoolboy Q.

Accompanied by a video of the two rappers on tour and in the studio, “Runnin’” won’t be appearing on The House Is Burning. The song is produced by Kenny Beats—who is also set to appear on the rapper’s upcoming album—with a snippet of it first surfacing online back in 2019. Now Rashad has given fans what they’ve been asking for with the low-key drop, arriving the same week as his highly anticipated new project. Mount Kimbie handled co-production on the track.

Last week, Rashad unveiled the tracklist for the project, which features appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Jay Rock, and Smino, among others. Kenny Beats, Devin Malik, and Kal Banx, along with others handled the production on the album, which serves as the long overdue follow-up to Rashad’s 2016 debut album The Sun’s Tirade.

Look out for The House Is Burning when it drops on July 30 via Top Dawg Entertainment, and check out the tour dates for Rashad’s fall tour here.