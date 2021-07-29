Isaiah Rashad preps fans for the release of his highly anticipated album, The House is Burning, by dropping a new song off the project, “From the Garden” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

For the new track, Rashad hits listeners with a hesitation step by introducing the song with a smooth, jazz sample. He then quickly crosses over once the beat turns into a nearly-heroic trap instrumental. After hitting fans with a combination of flows, he hands the beat over to Lil Uzi so that he can do what he does the best.

“Chanel on my feet/Yeah that’s fur on my C/I be f**king with the Bs, like Muhammad Ali,” Uzi begins, continuing the flow Rashad introduced. Uzi then takes matters into his own hand, opening up his own patterns to make his feature stand out.

“Bitch, I’m a boss, I’m where ever it be,” Uzi raps. “I’ve been on tour, I’ve seen more/I told motherf**kers feed me beats/Just like my music, your bitch she gon’ leak.”

“From the Garden” is the latest track from Rashad’s The House is Burning following “Lay Wit Ya” featuring Duke Deuce, along with “Headshots” and “Wat U Sed.” The album drops Friday (July 30).

Listen to Zay’s latest above.