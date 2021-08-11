Phoenix duo Injury Reserve will return with a new album this September, and to coincide with the announcement the group has shared the song “Knees.”

The first single from By the Time I Get to Phoenix, “Knees” features a striking vocal performance from rapper Ritchie With a T. Accompanied by production that moves like a series of hard-hitting waves, it’s a tantalizing taste of what’s to come.

Check out the album’s cover art below.

By the Time I Get to Phoenix lands Sept. 15 and marks the group’s first full-length since the death of founding member Jordan Groggs, known best under the alias Stepa J. Groggs, who passed away at age 32 in 2020.

"Groggs’s heart has touched everyone he has came across. He will live on through his family, supporters, and the communities he was apart of," the group wrote last summer. "Jordan Alexander Groggs is survived by Anna and their four children Joey, Jayden, Toph, and Ari."

Listen to “Knees” above via YouTube or below through Spotify.