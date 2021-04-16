Iann Dior enlists his 10K Projects labelmate Trippie Redd to assist him on “Shot in the Dark” on his new two-pack of songs Still Here.

Redd and Dior have already proven they work great together, teaming up on 2019’s “Gone Girl,” and they flex their melodic abilities once again here. Led by strings, Iann and Trippie are both all the way in their melodic bag on “Shot in the Dark.” Trippie has always been good at going the rock route whenever he wants, and it sounds like Dior has been influenced by his adventurousness. Both emotional tracks on Still Here reflect Iann’s evolving sound and showcase the 22-year-old embracing his youth, with “Don’t Wanna Believe” seeing him reflect on his mistakes over a smooth guitar and hard snare.

Coming off of a successful 2020 and looking ahead, Dior knows what he wants to accomplish in 2021.

“A number one Billboard album is up next…I want to become the Number One artist in the world, and I am fully determined and obsessed with being the greatest,” he said in a statement.

Listen to Iann Dior’s new project Still Here featuring Trippie Redd below.