Manchester’s IAMDDB has returned with her first piece of new music since 2020 in “Silver Lines”.

The gifted singer, songwriter and rapper is probably best known for her ability to manipulate a range of sounds at ease. Whether it’s sharp trap bangers like “Shade” or lo-fi R&B jams like “Give Me Something”, she can pretty much do it all.

Produced by Mike Brainchild, “Silver Lines” is an uplifting, synth-driven R&B number. IAMDDB makes auditory magic across the song with a joyous, bright and gleeful composition in a genre that is often stoic and overly serious at times.

The video for “Silver Lines” was shot in St. Lucia. The tropical, sun-kissed visuals also radiate the song’s carefree attitude, with its lyrics acting as an ode to female empowerment. IAMDDB is seen with her friends throughout, connecting with nature. The video often features a grainy, VHS-like filter with digital and colour-laden overlays added for trippy contrast.

Speaking with POPSUGAR UK about the video, IAMDDB said: “The inspiration behind the “Silver Line” video was the beauty of the natural, confident and sacred woman in her element.”

With an infectious melody and killer vocals, expect to hear “Silver Lines” all summer long—and beyond. Peep the visuals above, and be sure to song to your playlists.