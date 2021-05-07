Since debuting two years ago with “Na Bosana”, Belgium-based DJ and producer HVMZA has wasted little time setting himself apart from the crowd. His productions sit somewhere between house music, deep house and tech-house, but there’s a great deal more to it than that.

His latest drop, “Lloro Yo”, for example, stirs in elements from his Turkish and Arabic roots as well as a love of Latin and African influences to create a sound that’s truly global. It’s an approach he’s been perfecting throughout his career, thumbing through records on a tireless quest for uplifting vocal samples and melodies—and the results are both hypnotising and uplifting.

To celebrate the track’s release, he’s put together some chilled visuals of him cutting some shapes through the streets under the fading summer sun. Hit play on the visuals at the top and be sure to add “Lloro Yo” to your playlists.