Jermaine Dupri’s discovery of rap duo Kris Kross at the age of 19 became the springboard for a 25-year career that has spawned 33 No. 1 hits across genres and an induction into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. Find out how Jermaine worked with Usher, Xscape, Bow Wow, and more to become a forefather of the Atlanta music scene on Blueprint.