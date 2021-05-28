HBO Max shared a new teaser, poster art, and release date for the streaming service’s reboot of the popular series Gossip Girl on Friday.

In the teaser, Gossip Girl promises the same dramatic encounters but updated for Gen Z viewers. Influencers use their smartphones and social media to try to craft their own stories and images, which undoubtedly will end with mixed results.

The show stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith. The series’ promotional poster plays with Gossip Girl’s infamous “XOXO” phrase by placing either an X or O over each of the stars’ headshots.

The reboot is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Joshua Safran of Random Acts is the show’s writer, executive producer, and developer. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire are also signed on as executive producers along with Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment and Lis Rowinski.

Karena Evans—known for her work on Drake’s “God’s Plan”, “Nice for What”, and “In My Feelings” videos—will direct two episodes.

The revitalized Gossip Girl will hit HBO Max on July 8. Watch the show’s first official teaser trailer above.