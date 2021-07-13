Halsey has dabbled in acting before with voiceover roles in animation and beyond, but she’s never done anything as big as what she’s announced today.

On Tuesday, the rock star announced her upcoming film, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, an hour-long IMAX project soundtracked by her upcoming album of the same name. Directed by Colin Tilley—the music video giant responsible for some of Halsey’s biggest clips in “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad”—the film is written by Halsey and has tickets dropping on Aug. 3. for select cities.

In a new cover story for Allure that dropped the same day as the trailer for her upcoming film, Halsey discussed her mindset with writer Danielle Pergament and detailed what it’s like to go through months of pregnancy and keep a relationship private.

“When this pregnancy started, I was like, ‘You’re going to do yoga and eat flaxseed. You’re going to use essential oils and hypnobirth and meditate and fucking journal every single day,’” Halsey said. “I have done none of those things. Zero. None. I eat cookies and had a bagel every single day for the first five months of my pregnancy.”

Discussing her relationship with partner Alev Aydin, Halsey says they’ve been good friends for four years, which eventually became romantic.

“Nobody knew I was dating someone,” she shares. “As if people were entitled to an update, like, ‘I’ve met someone, we’re going on dates, it’s getting serious, they’ve moved in, we’re planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender….’ I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn’t.”

Photo by Jackie Nickerson/Allure

Halsey’s upcoming album, produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor alongside Atticus Ross, is set to be released on Aug. 27 via Capitol Records.