Guvna B has shared the visuals for his D Double E-assisted track “Very Original”.

Following the release of his book, Unspoken: Toxic Masculinity and How I Faced The Man Within The Man, back in February, and the deluxe edition of his 2020 album, Everywhere + Nowhere, in May, Guv returns with visuals for “Very Original”, a standout cut from the LP.

Produced by TKAY, the track has a calm grime bounce to it with drill-like drum patterns at the base, underpinning their rhymes detailing societal ills. The genius of the track lies within its message: throughout, Guv and D Double E reflect upon the current state of existence for the youth of today, and challenge the many stereotypes that are often placed upon them.