Grimes made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live last weekend, showing up in a sketch alongside the father of her child and the show’s host, Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO played Wario from Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. series, while Grimes showed up as Princess Peach. In an Instagram post following her appearance, Grimes revealed that she was hospitalized after having a post-show panic attack.

“Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy," she wrote alongside backstage photos of her and Miley Cyrus. "But nonetheless - wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill! So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach and so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it."

Musk’s hosting gig gave the show a noticeable ratings boost, resulting in the third-highest ratings of its 46th season. Musk also used the episode to publicly reveal that he has Asperger’s syndrome, and joke about his child with Grimes, whose name he said is pronounced like “Cats running across the keyboard.” He also used the occasion to bring his mother on stage and tank the price of Dogecoin. All in a day’s work for the world’s most famous tech billionaire.