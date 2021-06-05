South London singer-songwriter Greentea Peng’s debut album, Man Made, is here.

Greentea, whose blend of neo-soul and self-described “psychedelic R&B”, has been carving out a lane for herself since 2018, in which she dropped her debut EP, Sensai. Having reached fourth place in this year’s BBC Sound Of… list, Greentea has impressed fans and critics alike over the years with her smoky tone, honest pen, and striking image.

The singles “Dingaling”, “Kali V2”, “Nah It Ain’t The Same” and “Free My People” have had people fired up and ready to receive this 18-track offering. Musically, Man Made draws inspiration from both the turbulent social climate and varied musical landscape that exists. Throughout the record, you’ll hear bold and punchy trip-hop drums, lush and jazzy string arrangements, dynamic spoken word and dub elements interwoven by Greentea Peng’s mystical vocals.

Man Made is set to be aided by a now-sold out 2022 UK tour alongside her band, The Seng Seng Family. Aiming to kick off in Easter 2022, the tour will grace cities such as Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol and London.

Greentea Peng supported the project’s vintage feel with a cassette and vinyl release for die-hard fans. The gate-folded vinyl record features more of Greentea’s exuberant art direction throughout, which you can view right here.

Listen to Man Made in full after the jump.