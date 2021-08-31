Wack 100 recently came to the defense of 6ix9ine, at one point referring to the controversial rapper as not a snitch, but a “civilian.” Well, it seems Wack 100’s position has rubbed some people the wrong way.

In the latest episode of Gillie Da Kid’s The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, 21 Savage stopped by to among other things, discuss the budding relationship between Wack 100 and 6ix9ine, after the duo threatened 21 for criticizing their relationship in a heated Clubhouse chat.

“Before you get into it, I’mma say, I fuck with Wack,” Gillie Da Kid said, per HotNewHipHop. “Wack is money. Me and Wack is good. I don’t like the narrative that Wack is pushing that that kid is a civilian. Civilians do not pay n****s ten thousand dollars to go shoot at n****s.” He added that, “civilians do not run around and tell n****s that they know operate out here in them streets to suck they dick.”