The LOX are still the subject of everyone’s Verzuz desires after their impressive performance against Dipset over the summer, and now Ghostface Killah and Raekwon want to have their chance. The Wu-Tang members guested on Drink Champs this week, where in a four-hour episode they were asked by N.O.R.E., “What two men would y’all like to go against in Verzuz?

Just before the 54:30 mark above, Ghost admitted, “I don’t know who we really would go to, go in the ring with.”

Raekwon jumped in, “I know who. We would have to go after The LOX, man.” N.O.R.E. said they should pick two members of the trio comprised of Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch, suggesting Jada and Styles. Rae pushed back, saying, “The LOX, n***a. … Nah, but it don’t even matter.” Ghost agreed that “he’s right.”

“The LOX still make me go write,” Ghostface went on to say. “I don’t get inspired by like, rap no more. … But when I hear a couple of pieces coming from LOX and all that shit like that, you know what I mean, it’ll be like, ‘Oh shit.’”

Raekwon mirrored these sentiments. “I love The LOX, man. Them n***as is like us, and we love ‘em in real life.”

N.O.R.E. later threw out the idea of the Wu duo sparring with Kurupt and Daz Dillinger, a.k.a. Tha Dogg Pound, which seemed to pique their interest.

The Chef also explained how the Verzuz format allows anyone to win if they nail the right sequencing of songs and, in The LOX’s case, support the flow with excellent performances.

“One thing about Verzuz, anybody could win if your list is right,” Rae said. “It’s all about your list. So it ain’t really about your head getting blown off, it’s just all about you being strategic with what you think he may come out with, and counter. But I’ma be honest with you, when they were doing all of that, wilin’ on each other, I respect it, because it was a night of battling. When you battling, you battling, even though it’s friendly competition.”

Raekwon added that when he and Ghost went up against each other in March, they set the tone for aggressive and entertaining Verzuz battles like The LOX vs. Dipset.

“To be honest with y’all, me and [Ghostface] set it off with that, because we was the ones that came before everybody else,” Rae noted. “So me knowing how important it is to see real competition, I knew I had to start talking shit with this dude.”

Check out Ghost and Raekwon’s full conversation on Drink Champs up top.