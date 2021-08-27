The buzzing West Coast sensation G Perico just won’t stop, and today has released his new project titled Play 2 Win.

With hard-hitting features from 03 Greedo, Remble, and BlueBucksClan, the album follows in the footsteps of Perico’s previous two singles “5 Freeway” and “Spazz” from earlier this month. “I’m having fun with it,” the L.A.-based rapper said of his latest work. “I love making music again free from the constraints of a major.”

Released via Perico’s Innerprize, LLC and Empire, Play 2 Win comes as Perico continues to saturate the market with new music. He’s already released a few projects this year, and judging by this new work has no plans of slowing down. While Welcome to the Land, No Love in LA, and LA Summers all featured Perico on his solo grind (minus one track on No Love in LA that featured Haiti Babii), Play 2 Win contains a few impactful guest appearances.

With one of the most recognizable cadences in the game, Perico skates in his comfort zone over that glistening L.A. bounce his music often carries. The project’s title itself is derived from a tattoo that Perico has had for most of his young life. “Most artists grow up doing music and then find the streets for their image; I grew up in the streets and discovered music as an outlet,” he explained. “As a kid, I joined a gang and became super active. As far as music, I’m just exploiting that lifestyle. I paid the most expensive debt to live in that lifestyle for so long.”

Give Play 2 Win a stream below.