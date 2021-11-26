As his nationwide tour draws to a close, Brit-rap riser French The Kid rounds out a triumphant year with the visuals for his latest tune “Uptown”.

Producer Benzo808 gives the track its tried and true combo of eerie, minimalist melody and lurching bass, and with its frosty backdrop in place, French steps in with a rundown of his credentials with a few cautionary tales of life on the strip thrown in to firm up his claims.

It's not all boasting, though, as French once again touches on the issue of mental health that has been a running theme in his music since he first cropped up.

For the accompanying visuals, the Romford-born, France-raised rapper keeps things pretty simple, mixing studio shots in with scenes of him and the team squaded up on road, splashed in deep red lighting and shot in the dead of night.

It was always clear 2021 was going to be a whirlwind year for French The Kid, but it’s safe to say this has probably been beyond even his own expectations. While we wait to see what’s next for him, hit play on the visuals at the top and be sure to add “Uptown” to your playlists.