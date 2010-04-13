French Montana stopped by Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning to promote the release of his new album They Got Amnesia.

While chatting with Ebro and Peter Rosenberg, French declared people have better odds of making it in the NBA than having a successful rap career.

“You better off making it to the NBA than making it in hip-hop,” French said. “NBA, what they got, 28 teams, like 15 players on every team? … And that’s in the hundreds, you know what I’m saying? You’re talkin’ about hip-hop, you can’t even name 10 people that’s hot every couple months. The odds is—anybody could do it if it was easy.”

French added, “So you talkin’ about trying to make it? The hustle gotta be relentless, can’t take no for an answer, you gotta be up when everybody asleep.”

Elsewhere in the interview, French spoke about his new collaboration with Drake, “Splash Brothers.” The song was removed from They Got Amnesia’s final tracklist since Drizzy didn’t feel right releasing new music following the tragedy at Astroworld Festival. When asked about the much-anticipated track, French confirmed it should appear on a re-release. “I think it’s gonna go on the deluxe,” he said.

Released earlier this month, They Got Amnesia serves as the follow-up to French’s 2019 album Montana. The 21-track project features guest appearances from John Legend, Rick Ross, Saweetie, Kodak Black, Fabulous, Coi Leray, Latto, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Tjay, and Moneybagg Yo.