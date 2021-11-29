Freeway is intent on making sure fellow State Property member Beanie Sigel gets paid for coming up with Kanye West’s ​​​​”Yeezy” name.

The Philly rapper took to Instagram on Monday to tease Kanye about compensating Beans. “Me: so did bro cut the check yet?? Inquiring minds wanna know,” he captioned a series of pictures of him and Sigel. “Beans: excuse me is you saying something, HaHa you can’t tell me nothing.”

While on Drink Champs, Kanye said that he owed Sigel money for coming up with the “Yeezy” name. “I still owe Beanie money and I’ve been trying to give him this money for a minute,” Ye said. “I’m like, ‘This man made up the name.’”

Sigel later told people at a club appearance in Philadelphia that Kanye reached out to him about getting paid. “I got a phone call from the muthafucka the other day,” Sigel said at the time. “He said Sig gon’ get $50 million and a five percent stock in Yeezy. And I don’t know if n***as know, Yeezys did $1.7 billion last year.”

From there, Beans walked back his remarks to TMZ and said that Ye doesn’t owe him.

“I did name him that, but as far as his business mind and where he took it, Kanye worked hard for this,” he said. “Kanye don’t owe me nothing. I don’t know if I would take a number. Because you give somebody a fish today, he gon’ eat for the day. If you teach somebody how to fish, he’s gon’ eat forever. He’s gon’ teach his family how to fish.”

Sigel continued, “I’m not even thinking about a number, but I would love to do some business where I can earn some money ’cause I’m an earner. I never was the type to take just for a handout. My mind is sorta like Kanye’s mind… I think outside the box. I’ve got a lot of business ventures that I think if me and Kanye were to sit down and I had that opportunity to present it to him, it’s some money on the table that I can earn.”