Mercifully, everyone’s plans for 2023 have now been decided for them.

Early Monday morning, the Los Angeles Times’ Steve Appleford shared word straight from Paul Tollett—CEO of AEG subsidiary Goldenvoice—that Frank Ocean would be headlining the 2023 edition of the pandemic-complicated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” Tollett, a co-founder of Coachella, said when explaining why he broke from tradition and announced a festival headliner this far in advance of the actual festival dates. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

Of course, Ocean—as well as Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, and many more—were originally set to perform at the 2020 edition of Coachella. With the pandemic, the 2020 edition was at first postponed before being called off outright, with the same being true for 2021.