Former Memphis police officer Patrick Ferguson has been indicted for murder after he allegedly kidnapped and killed a man while on duty, ABC News reports.

Last month, it was reported that the 29-year-old former cop allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Robert Howard after forcing him into the back of his squad car. He was later charged with kidnapping and killing the man, and has since been indicted on charges related to the death of Howard, who was reported missing by his girlfriend in January. Per ABC News, Ferguson has been indicted on counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, official misconduct, and official oppression.

He is currently being held without bond, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General, Amy Weirich. When he was arrested under suspicion of kidnapping and murdering Howard earlier this year, he was fired immediately. Authorities have said that Ferguson drove to Howard’s house while on duty, held him at gunpoint, drove half a mile away, and fatally shot him.

Records show that he searched for information on how to clean-up a crime scene and dispose of a corpse around the same time. It’s not clear what relationship Howard and Ferguson had, but the Memphis Police Department said they knew each other.

Weirich said that Ferguson confessed to investigators, and also admitted that he employed the help of 28-year-old friend Joshua Rogers. Howard’s body was recovered by the authorities on Jan. 10. "No one is above the law," said MPD Director Michael Rallings following Ferguson's arrest. "Knowing that a Memphis Police Officer, someone who took an oath to protect and serve, made the decision to commit this horrific crime is devastating."