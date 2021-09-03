West London’s Finn Foxell has been on a roll lately. In the past couple of months, he’s graced COLORS Studio with a highly rated performance of “EOTM” and dropped a Kasien collab track, “Clear To Me”.

Today, the 22-year-old rapper is back with his latest Jacob Manson-produced offering, “The Night”. The upbeat, guitar-led number is backed by an illustrious saxophone bridge, smooth rhymes, and a slick flow.

Directed by Stanley Kush, the track’s video is kaleidoscopic, trippy, and bursting with colour from all angles. In the visuals, Finn takes on a West London street party with his homies, kitted out in AF1s, matching Corteiz socks and a clean white tee. The clip also features eye-catching animated elements, with Finn ascending into the nocturnal London skyline.