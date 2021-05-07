Just a month after the 27th anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death, the FBI has released its long-classified file on the Nirvana frontman.

The 10-page file, as pointed out by Rolling Stone, features letters from individuals who asked the FBI to investigate Cobain’s 1994 death by suicide, with many believing foul play was involved.

“I’m writing you in hopes for your help to press for a reexamination of Mr. Cobain’s death,” one individual wrote in a letter dated Sept. 24, 2003. “Millions of fans around the world would like to see the inconsistencies surrounding the death cleared up once and for all. It is sad to think that an injustice of this nature can be allowed in the United States.”

The FBI, in a letter dated Dec. 15, 2006, responded accordingly.

“We appreciate your concern that Mr. Cobain may have been the victim of a homicide,” authorities wrote. “However, most homicide investigations generally fall within the jurisdiction of state or local authorities. In order for the FBI to initiate an investigation of any complaint we receive, specific facts must be present to indicate that a violation of federal law within our investigative jurisdiction has occurred. Based on the limited information you provided, we are unable to identify any violation of federal law within the investigative jurisdiction of the FBI. We are, therefore, unable to take any investigative action in this case.”

The file also features several letters the FBI sent back to individuals, maintaining that the bureau does not have the jurisdiction to investigate a potential homicide.

“In order for the FBI to initiate an investigation of any complaint we receive, specific facts must be present to indicate that a violation of federal law within our investigative jurisdiction has occurred,” the responses said.

Check out the FBI’s full Kurt Cobain file here.