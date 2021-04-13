As Lady Gaga’s fan-favorite 2013 record Artpop returns to the iTunes charts following an online petition for a follow-up album, Gaga herself says she’s been touched by fan support all these years later.

On Tuesday, Artpop cracked the top 3 on iTunes, a direct response to a Change.org petition which has over 43,000 signatures, asking Gaga to drop an Artpop: Act II.

“The petition to #buyARTPOPoniTunes for a volume II has inspired such a tremendous warmth in my heart,” the singer wrote Tuesday. “Making this album was like heart surgery, I was desperate, in pain, and poured my heart into electronic music that slammed harder than any drug I could find.”

She later added that releasing Artpop over seven years ago, which many thought was “ahead of its time,” made her “fall apart.”

“Thank you for celebrating something that once felt like destruction,” Gaga wrote. “We always believed it was ahead of its time. Years later turns out, sometimes, artists know. And so do little monsters. Paws up”

The petition itself, of course, came after album producer DJ White Shadow teased bonus material from the Artpop era and said it may eventually see the light of day. While there’s no telling if Gaga will head back to the studio to patch up the B-sides, it’s clear she appreciates fans still rejoicing over her past musical triumphs.