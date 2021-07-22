Yeezy Season is upon us, yet again. Kanye West is about to drop his tenth studio album, Donda. The album follows his gospel project Jesus Is King, which was released in October 2019. Kanye has been known to break his own promises when it comes to album release dates, of course, but there are many clues that suggest the album will actually arrive very soon. Though ‘Ye has been tight-lipped about his album, showing up to public events in a mask and not speaking at all, folks in his corner have been dropping hints about the project ahead of his Friday release. And according to whispers from those who have heard it, Donda is shaping up to be a good one.

As you anxiously await the arrival of Kanye’s new album, check out this breakdown of everything we know about Donda so far.