ENNY’s debut project is finally here.

The South East London rapper/singer broke through late last year with her single “Peng Black Girls” with Amia Brave, and its remix with Jorja Smith. The one-two smash of “Peng Black Girls” was followed up with the light-hearted and mellow “Same Old” in March and June’s electro-hop outing “I Want”.

Under Twenty Five, ENNY’s debut EP, clocks in at 20 minutes with two guest appearances from KinKai and Amia Brave. Tracks like the soulful “Under 25” are contemplative and show off ENNY’s poignant and sharp storytelling and lyricism. In contrast to that is the KinKai-assisted “Malibu”, a colourful, piano-led number that exemplifies ENNY’s ability to metamorphose her rapping and singing talents.