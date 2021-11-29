Putting reality TV behind her, DreamDoll has rebranded herself and slowly but surely evolved into an artist to watch. In this episode, the Bronx rapper discusses paying respect to the past while always driving forward. No Co-sign is a docuseries that follows a buzzworthy artist on the precipice of breakthrough stardom. Through fly-on-the-wall moments and revelatory interviews, the series explores an emerging artist’s origin story and documents the moments that exist between internet virality and mainstream fame.