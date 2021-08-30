Life may actually be the “God’s Plan” video for Drizzy after all.

In another moment of his good deeds, Drake purchased a seemingly brand-new wheelchair conversion van for a fan’s sister, and he’s also made sure to show the family some love on Instagram. Reposted by Akademiks on Sunday, the four-member family can be seen holding up a sign that says “Thank you” in a photo with the van, as fan Rob (user @rocketrob_90) applauds Drake for sending his sister Dora a 2021 Dodge Pro Master.

“Those that know me, know [Drake is] my favorite rapper/artist of all time,” Rob wrote. “He has been a HUGE blessing for me and my family. Glad to call him brother and friend.”