Back in 2018, Drake was credited as a songwriter on Kanye West’s ye album cut “Yikes” after having been left off, with Ye deciding to correct his omission the following day.

Drizzy wrote the song’s hook, and one of the song’s producers, Pi’erre Bourne divulged to HipHopDX that the rapper was actually supposed to have a guest spot on the track—that is, until Drake and Ye started feuding.

“I’m so happy that they’re performing together—that’s great for this culture,” Bourne told the outlet, referring to Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert. “Those are my big brothers, so to see them together, I never would’ve thought. But it’s amazing to see, makes me feel way better about everything. ‘Cause I’ve been in the middle! I’ve been quiet for years! I’m just glad they’re on stage together.”

“And honestly, not too many people know that Drake wrote that. He sung the hook. When I was there, they were on the song together. Everyone was cheering me on because they were like, ‘You’ve got Drake and Kanye on your beat.’ I didn’t even know.”

But Bourne explained that when he heard the final product, he didn’t see a verse from Drake. “When the album came out, he wasn’t on there. So I was just like, ‘Maybe this is how the industry is.’ You can’t say nothing, so I just got back to work.”

Bourne added, “It’s good for the culture, bro. Seriously, the culture needs to see love, not war, not beef. They need to see love, real love, unity.”

In 2018, in the weeks preceding Ye’s album release, Drake and the G.O.O.D. Music crew started beefing. Pusha took shots at Drake on the Daytona album cut “Infrared,” which incited Drake to hit back with “Duppy Freestyle.” Both sides then fired back at each other, and the beef was presumed to be deaded with Kanye crediting Drake on “Yikes.”