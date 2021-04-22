Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young will both soon be legally single.

The Blast reports that legal documents show the former couple has requested that a California judge sign off on the termination of their marriage. It appears Young didn’t have an issue with Dre wanting to “bifurcate” their marital status through this method. So while the marriage would be over, their divorce case is still ongoing, at least until they come to an agreement on their finances and how to split up Dr. Dre’s $800 million.

However, their marriage isn’t legally over until a judge signs off on it, which will reportedly happen in July. Once that transpires, they’re able to remarry if they so choose, though it doesn’t seem like that’s in the cards for either party right now. Last month, Dre made a similar request to a judge, asking to be given a “single status.”

The couple was married for 24 years when Young filed for divorce in June 2020. Since then, the divorce proceedings have been messy, with Young accusing Dre of abuse. He later denied the allegations, saying she was lying to get money. Dre was also recently hit with a blow when a judge ordered that he find a new divorce lawyer—and as the case has gone on, Dre has had to pay Young almost $2 million a month in temporary spousal support.