In a new interview with Ebro and Apple Music 1 today, Doja Cat talked about the release of her latest album, Planet Her, trying to help other artists by collaborating with them and giving them a larger platform, and everything surrounding her freestyle on Sway in the Morning back in 2019.

“He told me to freestyle and I did, but it wasn’t good,” she said about the infamous freestyle (which begins at the 30:23 mark) during the interview. “It was the worst thing in the world, but it was on purpose because I didn’t really feel like freestyling. I didn’t like feel it. I think that’s what people want you to do when you go on Sway.”

Doja responded to the fans upset about her freestyle on Twitter shortly after the freestyle.

“But I made a joke and I feel like people didn’t like that because they felt disrespected, like, ‘No, when you go Sway, you freestyle, even at least do a written, do something.’ But I was like, ‘I’m just here to just be happy and just to have an interview and just do what I got to do.’ But a lot of people value that. A lot of people value the culture being carried on. And I didn’t do that in that interview when I didn’t freestyle, but I care about rap, I do.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Doja talked about her inclusion of Smino and J.I.D on her album and why she wanted to make sure they had a larger platform for people to hear their talent.

“I feel these rappers need a platform,” she said. “They need to be shown to the world more and if I can do that, I’m going to do that. And I love J.I.D and I’m obsessed with Smino. I feel I could put more of them on there, but I wanted my album to have not too many features.”

Watch the clip with Doja Cat and Apple Music 1 up top. The full interview starts at 4:00 p.m. ET today on Apple Music 1.