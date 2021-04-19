Just a little over a week after the tragic death of DMX, his fiancee Desiree Lindstrom shared a touching tribute on Instagram to the late rapper.

“The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love...truly my everything. Thank you for us,” Lindstrom captioned a photo of herself with DMX. “Thank you for Exodus,” she added, referencing the couple’s four-year-old son. “Thank you God for Earl Simmons...forever X.”

In the days following his death, Lindstrom honored DMX by getting a tattoo on her arm of his 2006 song “Dog Love.” New York-based tattoo artist (of Black Ink fame) Krystal Kills posted a picture of the ink on Instagram, writing, “I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened. “Your light was unmatchable.”

Kills added, “@desi123love I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered. I’m glad I got to witness it. The world lost an icon but also a great father. Praying for your family. REST IN POWER DMX.”

A memorial service for DMX will be held April 24 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. It’s unclear how many people will be allowed inside the New York arena with current COVID-19 restrictions. The public service would be followed by an intimate church service for the late rapper’s family and inner-circle on April 25, according to TMZ.