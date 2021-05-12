DMX’s family will carry his legacy at an upcoming tribute show in Texas.

X was scheduled to perform at the Wildcatter Saloon in Katy, Texas prior to his untimely death at age 50. Instead of scrapping the show, the venue decided to turn it into a concert honoring the late legend.

The owner of the bar told TMZ they’re working hard to add acts to the show and putting an emphasis on having those close to X contribute to the performance. DMX’s fiancée Desiree Lindstrom confirmed she will be at the concert with their 4-year-old son Exodus to give a speech to the crowd.

Along with Lindstrom and Exodus, X’s 8-year-old daughter Sonovah Hillman Jr. will be in attendance with her mother and will perform in her father’s honor.

Sonovah showed that she had her father’s gift at his public homegoing ceremony. While onstage with her family and siblings, she performed a version of X’s trademark hit “Slippin’” that wowed the audience. Sonovah is also set to be featured on X’s upcoming posthumous album.

Sources tell TMZ that Sonovah plans to do something similar at the tribute show in Texas. X’s daughter will likely be the show’s second-to-last act, setting the stage for X’s Ruff Ryder protégé Drag-On to close out the concert.