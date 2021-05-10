Just a month after DMX’s tragic death, Swizz Beatz announced Monday that X’s posthumous album, Exodus, will be released May 28. The new album, which shares its name with DMX’s son Exodus Simmons, is comprised of all new original material.

DMX’s estate took to Instagram to share the album artwork courtesy of photographer Jonathan Mannion, who captured some of the most iconic images of X throughout his career.

“5/28 THE LEGACY CONTINUES.. #EXODUSALBUM,” the post read.

In an official statement released in tandem with the announcement, Swizz reflected on the impact X had on the lives of many.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met,” Swizz said. “He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

The news arrives just three days after Swizz shared details about the posthumous release during an apperance on Angie Martinez’s show on Power 105.

“We stayed [in LA] and finished the album at Snoop’s studio after Verzuz,” Swizz told Martinez. “I wouldn’t even call it an album, I would definitely call it a masterpiece. … It’s a well-deserved masterpiece.”

Check out Swizz’s full interview with Martinez below, and stay tuned for more news regarding X’s forthcoming album.