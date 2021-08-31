DJ Envy isn’t a fan of Kanye West’s antics surrounding his Donda album release.

On Monday’s episode of the Breakfast Club, the radio host called the Chicago rapper a “clown.” Envy decided to explain his viewpoint further on Tuesday, saying on the show, “I called him a clown and I still stand by that, and I still mean that.”

Envy not only called ’Ye a clown, he also extended the diss to specific members of West’s team. This led to a flood of feedback.

“So many people called me—artists, athletes, OGs, newer artists, younger artists, Kanye’s team,” Envy said, “and asked me why I felt that way. And I explained to them why I felt that way. And they asked me, well, why do [I] think that the people that I named—which was Pusha-T, John Monopoly, Free, and Bu [Thiam]—are like that too?’”