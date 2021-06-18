Musician and business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has partnered with talent agency WME to launch “The Excellence Program” for people aspiring for executive positions in the entertainment industry.

As Variety reports, the Excellence Program was announced to coincide with Diddy’s signing with WME. The program, which promises to last for six weeks, will be free for eligible students from underrepresented communities. The idea is it will help these students break into the entertainment industry, whether that be in music, movies and TV, marketing, or fashion. Sessions in the program will cover topics such as touring, performing, and personal development. Industry guests a part of the program include Marshawn Lynch, French Montana, Bill Duffy, Terrence Jenkins, Reggie Love, Lindsey Vonn, Guss Wenner, and Joey Badass among others.

There will also be courses as part of the program that will be led by executives from companies such as Amazon Studios, MSG Entertainment, Revolt Media, WME, and IMG Models among others. Combs Enterprises and Endeavor have also pledged to consider students in the course for internships and entry-level positions. Combs will launch the program with his “Igniting the Excellence in You” session.

“Beginning my career as an intern changed my life, so it’s been a lifelong dream to give the next generation of entrepreneurs and executives access to the best in entertainment, marketing, music and fashion,” said Diddy in a statement. “Partnering with Endeavor creates a pipeline to opportunities that allow future leaders to not only succeed, but thrive in these highly competitive industries.” The program is currently scheduled to start on July 12.