Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats are set to release a reimagined version of their Unlocked project next month, and they’ve just shared the first single.

Featuring new production from Robert Glasper, the remix of “So.Incredible.pkg” also sees Curry joined by Smino. Taken from the remix project Unlocked, the eight-track EP the duo dropped in February of last year, “So.Incredible.pkg (Robert Glasper Version)” offers a fresh take on the snappy, throw-back vibe of the original.

Other producers set to make an appearance on the remix project include Georgia Anne Muldrow, the Alchemist, Sango, Charlie Heat, Jay Versace, and GODMODE 950. They will also joined by new vocal contributions from the likes of Benny the Butcher, Kenny Mason, Joey Badass, and Arlo Parks. This isn’t the first time Denzel and Kenny have rereleased Unlocked in a different form, as they dropped the instrumental version alongside a comic book adaptation last April.

Denzel Curry has been busy so far this year, recently appearing in a video alongside $NOT and joining JID on the remix of “Bruuuh.”

The full release of Unlocked 1.5 is scheduled to drop on March 5, but you can revisit the original release here now.