After teasing fans with hints that something was on the way, Dave has just dropped off two new tracks, “Titanium” and “Mercury”, the latter of which features rising North West London singer-songwriter Kamal.

Although this is the first solo single we’ve had from Dave since 2019’s “Paper Cuts”, the last year and a bit has hardly been a quiet period for the Streatham rhymer; in that time we’ve had collaborations with Giggs, Ghetts and Fraser T. Smith, and January saw the release of Fredo’s album Money Can’t Buy Happiness, on which Dave served as executive producer.