Facing nine years in prison for witness intimidation, Philadelphia rapper Dark Lo is now out on bail and celebrating accordingly, with the release of his latest full-length offering, Borrowed Time.

Produced by Harry Fraud, the nine-track project features guest appearances from Detroit rapper Boldy James (“Missing Summers”) and Lo’s longtime friend and collaborator AR-Ab (“Vultures”).

“This one is real personal, some storytelling,” Lo told Complex ahead of the album release. “You got the aggressiveness, you got the calmness, the whole Dark Lo package. Dark Lo at his best, once again. Like a gift. Just sit in my passenger’s seat and let me do the driving.”

“Getting to work with Lo on a full project was really important to me because it was an opportunity to showcase his versatility as an artist,” Harry Fraud said in a press release. “When you hear his voice, he just brings something different, artistically, and in the way he carries himself. 100% authenticity in every aspect of his life; you can feel the passion he has in every bar he spits, it’s contagious.”

Borrowed Time isn’t the only project Lo has in store for 2021. Earlier this month, the Philadelphia rapper teased four upcoming albums, including joint projects with V Don and Benny the Butcher.

“I’m going for four,” Lo told Complex. “I got so many projects, like I told you, I’m like, I’m looking at it like I’m gonna be gone for a little bit. I got enough projects to last for a couple of years. Harry Fraud we dropping this month. And you got V Don dropping next month. If not next month, definitely July. And you got Ron Harvey Part 2 dropping. And you got Blood in My Eyes dropping. Me and this kid named Quiet Genius and plenty more, lots more.”

Check out Dark Lo’s full interview with Complex here, and stream Borrowed Time now on all major platforms.