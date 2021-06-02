Last summer, Keyshia Cole opened up about her connection was with 2Pac in an Instagram Live session with Fat Joe.

During their discussion, Cole, who as a teenager was introduced to Suge Knight’s Death Row Records via MC Hammer, said 2Pac told her he was leaving Death Row to sign with Quincy Jones—and wanted her to come with him.

“I actually did know Tupac,” Cole said. “He wanted to sign me to Quincy when he was with Kidada, Quincy’s daughter, and he was gonna leave Death Row and go to sign with Quincy. He wanted me to go over there because he said that Death Row was not the place for kids.”

However, in a recent interview with the Art of Dialogue, Death Row singer Danny Boy shot down Cole’s claims.

“He ain’t told her shit,” Danny said. “Everybody was close to Pac when he died. Everybody. That’s all you hear. That’s what people do.”

Danny continued, “But Keyshia went up—Pac went up to her. How old was she? Twelve, 13-year-old? He let her hear some shit that could have really got him hurt? He wasn’t just gon’ walk and say anything about anybody, especially, ‘I’m finna leave Suge’ in front of a 13-year-old. He ain’t told her shit like that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Danny also refuted Cole’s comments about 2Pac’s plans to sign with Quincy Jones. According to Danny, Pac was too indebted to Suge to ever entertain such a thought.

Check out Danny Boy’s full interview with the Art of Dialogue up top.