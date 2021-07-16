Following months of speculation from fans, DaniLeigh has revealed her pregnancy by sharing some maternity shoot photos on Instagram.

"As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus," she wrote alongside the pics, which were taken near a waterfall in the Dominican Republic. The post is her first on Instagram in about a month, which is around the time fans started flooding her comments with speculation. DaniLeigh did not reveal the identity of the father, but she appears to be rather far along into her pregnancy.

The 26-year-old has been relatively quiet following the “Yellow Bone” controversy earlier this year, with critics calling her out for apparent colorism. She was, however, spotted in the studio with Snoop Dogg just last month. In a since-deleted post on June 14, she shared a number of photos of her working on new music with Snoop.

“You can’t even see ur future I’m choosing mine,” she wrote. “Press play on uncle snoop yesterday [white heart emoji] stay tuned.”