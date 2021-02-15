D’Angelo is set to perform at a Verzuz event on February 27, but he won’t be going up against just one opponent and will instead perform opposite unannounced “friends,” according to a post from the official Verzuz Instagram account.

It’s unclear who the guests he’s set to go off could include, but given D’Angelo’s stature in the industry, there could be some heavy-hitters among the names. On the Verzuz Instagram page, the team behind the promised that the performance will make for a “legendary night.” Either way, the event won’t be in the mold of a traditional Verzuz, and could be an early sign of the how brand might evolve moving forward.

D’Angelo himself announced the Verzuz event on an Instagram Live stream with DJ D-Nice, per Stereogum. During the conversation, he told D-Nice that a fourth album is on the way soon. While that’s exciting, it’s worth pointing out that D’Angelo fans had been hearing about a follow-up to Voodoo for well over a decade before it surfaced. The famously reclusive artist released his first album in almost 15 years with the 2014 effort Black Messiah, a follow-up to that defining 2000 album Voodoo. For those of you keeping score, he’s released three whole albums in 26 years, but at this point, we’ll take what we can get.

Make sure to catch D’Angelo’s Verzuz on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET via Apple Music or on the Verzuz TV Instagram page.