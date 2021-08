Whether you refer to him as Damian Lillard or Dame D.O.L.L.A. there’s no denying the talent that exists within the Oakland native. From being regarded as one of the best players in the NBA to being the self-proclaimed GOAT of NBA rappers… Dame has a lot to say. He recently sat down with our very own Pierce Simpson to discuss his latest album ‘D.O.L.L.A.,’ a potential collaboration with J. Cole, his future with the Portland Trailblazers, and plenty more.