An impassioned chorus of “please say sike” erupted worldwide on Monday following news that Daft Punk, after nearly three decades of music, was calling it quits.

In an eight-minute video titled “Epilogue,” released early Monday, the duo is seen bringing their tenure to a befitting close by calmly blowing themselves up in the desert. Shortly after the video’s release, a publicist for the French electronic duo—the members of which were Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter—confirmed their split in a statement to multiple outlets. A specific reason for bringing the duo to an end, however, was not provided.

While the duo’s most recent full-length studio album Random Access Memories was released way back in 2013, Daft Punk has maintained a consistent presence in global pop culture through a variety of collaborations, including modern classics with Kanye West and the Weeknd. In 2010, the two put their sonic mastery to cinematic use by providing the soundtrack to TRON: Legacy.

Thankfully, the music lives on. There’s a trove of classic performances from the influential duo readily available across YouTube and elsewhere, including this 2007 Lollapalooza performance that was part of the North America run for the Alive 2006/2007 tour:

However you choose to mourn the end of Daft Punk’s reign, just know there are millions of people who feel the same: